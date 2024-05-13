12 Telangana-Maharastra border villagers to vote for second time in less than month

ADILABAD: The residents of over 12 border villages that are under dispute between Telangana and Maharastra will be exercising their franchise for the second time in less than a month when they cast votes in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday.

These 12 disputed villages come under Adilabad Lok Sabha segment in Telangana and Chandrapur constituency of Maharashtra.

As they have two votes, they get to elect two MPs.

The villagers have already cast their “first” votes to elect the Chandrapur MP on April 19. They will vote for the Adilabad MP candidate of their choice on Monday.

Interestingly, these villagers also elect two sarpanches.

Though these voters are “fortunate”, as described by one of them, to have two vote ID cards and also enjoy benefits of welfare schemes of both the states, they are not happy with the “lack of development” in their respective villages.

Meanwhile, the Kumurambheem-Asifabad district officials along with the election staff made all the necessary poll arrangements in these villages, which come under Kerimeri mandal.

Polling stations have been arranged in Parandholi, Athapur, Mukadhamguda and Bollapatar, where a total of 3,350 voters will be exercising their franchise on Monday.