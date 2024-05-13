Hyderabad: BJP's Madhavi Latha asks Muslim women to remove their veil; to 'verify' identity

HYDERABAD: Madhavi Latha who is the BJP's candidate from Hyderabad courted controversy after she was seen in a video clip checking the voter ID cards during her visit to a polling booth.

In the video, the BJP candidate can be seen asking Muslim women inside the booth to remove the Burkha and identify themselves along with checking their voter identity cards.

Speaking about the video, the BJP leader told ANI that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this.

"I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared," she said.

Earlier in the day, Madhavi Latha had alleged discrepancies in the voter list in her constituency.

"The Police personnel seem very dull, they are not active...They are not checking anything. Senior citizen voters are coming here but their names are deleted from the list. A few of them are residents of Goshamahal but their names are in the list of Rangareddy...," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI.