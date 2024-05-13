Nalgonda: Polling staff go hungry due to ‘inadequate food’

NALGONDA: A private catering agency tasked with providing lunch for over 1,500 officials on election duty, who arrived to collect polling materials for 328 polling stations in Devarakonda Assembly constituency, allegedly failed to prepare an adequate amount of food, leaving many staff members without lunch. The reception centre was set up at a government junior college and polling materials were dispatched to the staff starting from 7 am.

A 55-year-old staffer, suffering from diabetes, informed TNIE that he had to make do with just sambar and rice as there were no curries available. Another staff member, a teacher, rued that there was no food left by the time they arrived. “However, an announcement was made asking us to wait for food,” they added. It is learnt that many officials boarded buses to their assigned routes without having lunch.

Upon receiving complaints, Nalgonda district collector Dasari Harichandana visited the reception centre, where polling staff expressed their dissatisfaction with being served only sambar and rice for lunch. The collector ordered a change in the catering agency and demanded immediate arrangements for proper meals for all staff. She personally inspected the cooking area and tasted the food, and voiced her displeasure with the agency’s negligence.