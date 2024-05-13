Telangana CM asks officials to remain alert as IMD warns of rains

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, inquired about the damage caused by gale, rain and thunderstorms in many districts including Adilabad, Medak and Sangareddy. He ordered the district collectors and higher officials at the state-level to be alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains. He said that wherever there is any kind of danger, the officials and staff of the departments concerned should take appropriate support measures.

Revanth assured farmers not to worry if the paddy gets wet at procurement centres and advised officials to purchase wet paddy.

Meanwhile, in Ramoji Pally village of Pedda Shankarampet mandal, a man and his son were killed by a lightning strike while they were drying harvested paddy at their farm. The bodies of the victims, Palancha Ramulu, 45, and Vishal, 14, were shifted to Jogipet government hospital for autopsy.

Revanth assures support

Pedda Shankarampet police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Reacting to the incident, Revanth expressed grief and assured that the government will support and extend assistance to the families of the victims.

The chief minister also ordered officials to ensure that the five people injured due to lightning in Gimma village of Jainath mandal of Adilabad district receive proper medical attention.