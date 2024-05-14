BJP will emerge as new force in Telangana: BJP state chief

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Monday alleged that the removal of thousands of voters from the electoral rolls is part of a conspiracy. Addressing the media after the completion of polling process in the state, he said that the government should verify the voters’ list and reforms related to the list should be carried out in urban areas.

Speaking about the case filed against him for allegedly violating the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC), he said that he merely referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the elections should be celebrated as a festival of democracy. “Is taking Modi’s name banned?” he asked.

Stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy spoke with limited knowledge, Kishan said that the Congress has stooped to a new level. He further claimed that AIMIM cadre worked for the grand old party. Alleging that the Congress party tried to provoke people, the BJP leader said that people, Congress MLAs and party workers did not pay attention to the words of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy.

Stating that the voters in urban areas favoured BJP, he said the saffron party will emerge as a new force in Telangana. “All those who voted for other parties in the 2023 Assembly elections supported BJP this time. Youth and women also supported the party,” he said.