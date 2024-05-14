BRS activists mow down BJP supporter with mini truck in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: A group of BRS activists hit a BJP supporter, Netula Mallesham, with a Tata Ace mini truck and even thrashed him after he allegedly encouraged electors to vote for the saffron party at Chintakunta village in Kathalapur mandal of Jagtial district on Monday. The village falls under the Nizamabad parliamentary segment. This incident led to a clash between BJP and BRS activists. Mallesham was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, and the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In another incident within the Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment, a youth, Jayaraj, allegedly clicked a selfie inside polling booth No. 8 in Vemulakurthi village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal in Jagtial district. The polling staff confiscated his mobile phone and handed him over to the police. A case was registered against him and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in the Karimnagar parliamentary segment, technical glitches were reported with the EVMs at polling station No. 269 and the voting commenced with a half-an-hour delay.

At Ragampet village in Choppadandi mandal of Karimnagar district, an error with the VVPAT machine was reported, resulting in a temporary halt to voting for about an hour before it resumed.