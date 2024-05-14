Congress believes voters’ change of heart tilted scales in its favour in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the voters have changed their minds on whom to support in the Lok Sabha polls, especially in the last week before the election, and this has worked in their favour, the Congress leaders

are now expressing confidence that the grand old party will more or less achieve its “Mission 15” and secure anywhere between 12 and 14 segments in Telangana.

The ruling party in the state believes that this changed trend, especially in key constituencies where it expected tough fights, has titled the scales in its favour.

They believe that though initially it was thought that there would be close competition between the Congress and BJP in segments like Bhongir and Mahbubnagar, the situation changed towards the end of the campaign.

Speaking to TNIE, TPCC working president (organisation) B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that his party will definitely achieve double-digit results.

“We will win at least 12 seats. Maybe 14,” he said.

He also exuded confidence that the INDIA bloc will form the government at the Centre and Rahul Gandhi will be sworn in as the next prime minister.