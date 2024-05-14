LS polls: Over 64% cast vote in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Barring minor incidents, polling for the 17 Lok Sabha segments on Monday went off peacefully in Telangana, where the fate of 525 candidates hangs in the balance.

The overall turnout in the state was over 64% while Hyderabad recorded a polling percentage of 46.08%, up from 44.84% in 2019. The Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency recorded the highest poll percentage in the state at 76.47%.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said, “The elections passed off peacefully and there were no law-and-order problems. The exact poll percentages will be known on Tuesday.”

The main contest in the state is between the Congress and BJP, while the BRS is in contention in a few segments. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said, “No other party is ready to support the BJP or NDA if it falls short of the magic figure. The anti-Modi wave is an undercurrent in the country and it will be reflected in the votes.”

Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said, “The BJP will emerge as a new force in Telangana. Youth, women and people from rural areas supported Modi’s leadership. The BJP will get as many seats as we expect.”

Meanwhile, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao said neither the NDA nor the INDIA bloc would get the number of seats required to form the government. Regional parties will play a key role in forming the next government in New Delhi, he said.