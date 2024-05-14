Mixed voter turnout perplexes candidates from Telangana

HYDERABAD: The elections for the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana held on Monday have thrown up several questions as to which party will gain and which party will lose amid varied poll percentages recorded across the state and reports of loyalists of one outfit backing others.

For instance, the low poll percentage recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits is giving tense moments to the candidates of the three main parties as they fancied their chances if a large number of voters exercised their franchise. The parties are expecting a neck-and-neck fight in districts where the poll percentage has crossed 60 per cent. Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad constituencies have reported below or around 50 per cent voter turnout, leaving the candidates worried.

In Secunderabad, a close contest was expected between Danam Nagender of the Congress, BJP’s G Kishan Reddy and Padma Rao Goud of the BRS. But with poll percentages plunging and Muslims and Basti residents constituting a considerable percentage of voters, the picture has become blurred.

Hyderabad constituency too recorded an abysmally low voter turnout. Both Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM and Madhavi Latha of the BJP campaigned aggressively ahead of the elections. Leaders of both parties made last-minute attempts to prod voters to exercise their franchise but in vain. Voters’ lukewarm response has left a shadow on both camps.