Mixed voter turnout perplexes candidates from Telangana

HYDERABAD: The elections for the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana held on Monday have thrown up several questions as to which party will gain and which party will lose amid varied poll percentages recorded across the state and reports of loyalists of one outfit backing others.
For instance, the low poll percentage recorded in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits is giving tense moments to the candidates of the three main parties as they fancied their chances if a large number of voters exercised their franchise. The parties are expecting a neck-and-neck fight in districts where the poll percentage has crossed 60 per cent. Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Hyderabad constituencies have reported below or around 50 per cent voter turnout, leaving the candidates worried.
In Secunderabad, a close contest was expected between Danam Nagender of the Congress, BJP’s G Kishan Reddy and Padma Rao Goud of the BRS. But with poll percentages plunging and Muslims and Basti residents constituting a considerable percentage of voters, the picture has become blurred.
Hyderabad constituency too recorded an abysmally low voter turnout. Both Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM and Madhavi Latha of the BJP campaigned aggressively ahead of the elections. Leaders of both parties made last-minute attempts to prod voters to exercise their franchise but in vain. Voters’ lukewarm response has left a shadow on both camps.
50% turnout in Malkajgiri
Similarly in Malkajgiri constituency which recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout, the picture is hazy. Though the main contest is expected between BJP’ Eatala Rajender and Patnam Suneetha Lakshma Reddy of the Congress, the BRS is expected to gain from the splitting of votes. Eatala and Suneetha have high hopes of winning the seat, but the low poll percentage is a worrying factor.
In 14 constituencies outside the state capital, the scenario is different as voter turnout was much better. According to political analysts, the contest is neck and neck between the BJP and Congress in some segments and between the ruling party and BRS in a few others. There is a triangular fight between the three in some constituencies.
In Adilabad and Nizamabad, the fight is clearly between the Congress and BJP candidates. In Karimnagar, a close race was predicted between the three main rivals, but the latest trends indicate it’s going to be Congress vs BJP.
In Peddapalli, the BJP seems to have increased its vote share and is expected to give tough competition to Congress and BRS. Before the elections, there were indications of a fight between the BRS and the Congress. In Warangal, the BRS, which appeared to be out of the contest before the elections, seems to have improved its chances and is expected to give a tough fight to the Congress and the BJP rivals.
Fairly good poll percentage In Mahabubabad segment
In Mahabubabad, political observers predicted a straight fight between the grand old party and the pink party before the elections. With the segment recording a fairly good poll percentage, the BJP appears to have come back into the contest. Though it’s Congress vs BRS in Khammam, the BJP is likely to get a fair share of votes this time.
In Nalgonda, political analysts see a Congress vs BJP and BRS contest and in Bhongir, it’s a competition between the Congress and BJP though the BRS may dominate in some pockets. In Medak, all three parties stand a chance and the winner may just scrape through. In Zaheerabad, it’s going to be a straight contest between the Congress and BJP with the BRS confined to a few pockets.
Reports from Mahbubnagar suggest a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and BJP with the BRS nowhere in the contest. In Nagarkurnool, the candidates of the three main parties are expected to fight it out and the margin of victory is likely to be small. In Chevella, an epic battle is on the cards between the BJP’s Konda Vishweshwar Reddy and Congress’s Ranjith Reddy.
An interesting thing that happened in this election is likely to change the fortunes of the candidates. Votes of a particular party are said to have been split between candidates of the two other main outfits. Hence, candidates of one of the three main parties face the threat of losing deposits in some segments. In the event of that happening, there will be a question mark on the existence of the party. The outfit that gains can hope to consolidate its position for the next Assembly elections.