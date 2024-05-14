Rural Telangana celebrates festival of democracy with gusto

ADILABAD/ SANGAREDDY/ NIZAMABAD/NALGONDA: Voter turnout saw a marked increase in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency compared to the 2019 elections.
Despite the scorching weather, voters turned out in large numbers, forming queues early in the morning to cast their ballots. Rural and agency areas particularly witnessed high voter participation, with many voters returning to their fieldwork after voting.
However, pockets of dissent were observed in certain villages, where residents boycotted the elections citing grievances such as lack of infrastructure and unresolved compensation issues. After officials intervened and assured them of a resolution to their grievances, some villages eventually cast their votes.
Political tensions also simmered, with confrontations reported between Congress and BJP men at polling stations. Allegations of campaigning within polling premises led to heated exchanges in some places.
Zakir Pasha, a person with disabilities, cast his vote using his legs at the forest office polling station in Kagaznagar Mandal.
Malpractice allegations
Medak and Zaheerabad constituencies witnessed a flurry of political activity as voters queued up at polling centres to exercise their franchise.
However, amidst the democratic process, incidents of alleged malpractice surfaced. Reports of mandal-level leaders purportedly distributing money along with polling slips surfaced. A video clip that went viral on social media showed a former sarpanch allegedly offering money along with voter slips in Alipur village of Aminpur Mandal.
Off the record, some leaders said that they expect a close contest in the Medak parliamentary constituency and a very narrow margin deciding the fate of the victor.
Meanwhile, stray incidents of heated arguments between supporters of various political parties were reported in Narayankhed and Siddipet towns of Sangareddy district.
Nagesh Shetkar, brother of the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat candidate Suresh Kumar Shetkar allegedly kicked a BJP worker in Narayankhed following which a huge row erupted. The police have registered a case against both groups.
Followers of MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and former MLA K Pratap Reddy resorted to slogan shouting at a polling centre in Cherial Girls High School when the two leaders reached there at the same time.
Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cast his vote along with his wife K Shobha in his native Chinta Madaka village of Siddipet rural mandal.
Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha along with his daughter voted in Jogipet town. Former minister T Harish Rao and his family members cast their vote in Siddipet town.
Sangareddy district collector Valluru Kranthi cast her vote in Sangareddy.
Voters queued up at the polling centres from early morning in the erstwhile Medak district and 50% to 60% polling was recorded in most parts of the district by 1 pm and 71.91% polling was recorded in Medak parliamentary constituency and 71.33% in Zaheerabad by 5 pm.
However, officials estimate that nearly 80% polling is expected in erstwhile Medak.
Over 67% vote in Nizamabad
In Nizamabad, the enthusiasm for voting was palpable as a significant number of voters turned out to cast their ballots.
Across Jagtial and Nizamabad districts, over 67% of voters participated in the democratic exercise by 5 pm.
Notably, people from diverse backgrounds, including transgenders and persons with disabilities actively engaged in the electoral process. The administration’s efforts to facilitate voting, such as modal polling stations and assistance desks, contributed to the smooth conduct of the elections.
Despite the political fervour, life continued as usual in towns and villages, with people attending to their daily routines, including agricultural activities.
A smooth affair
Polling in Nalgonda and Bhuvanagiri parliamentary constituencies ended smoothly on Monday, with poll officials putting the tentative percentage at 70.36 and 72 respectively.
Voters cast their vote in 2,061 polling centres in seven Assembly constituencies of Nalgonda Lok Sabha and 2,141 booths in seven Assembly segments of Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha constituency.
Officials said that provisionally, 70.36% polling was recorded in Nalgonda Lok Sabha and 72% in Bhuvanagiri till 5 pm.
Police officials said that no untoward incident was reported from either constituency.
Meanwhile, farmers protested with grain bags at a polling booth in Kanumukkala village of Bhudampochampally mandal demanding that they will exercise their right to vote only if the government promises to buy their soaked grain. After sopme time, the state administration intervened and convinced the farmers to exercise their right to vote.