Rural Telangana celebrates festival of democracy with gusto

ADILABAD/ SANGAREDDY/ NIZAMABAD/NALGONDA: Voter turnout saw a marked increase in the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency compared to the 2019 elections.

Despite the scorching weather, voters turned out in large numbers, forming queues early in the morning to cast their ballots. Rural and agency areas particularly witnessed high voter participation, with many voters returning to their fieldwork after voting.

However, pockets of dissent were observed in certain villages, where residents boycotted the elections citing grievances such as lack of infrastructure and unresolved compensation issues. After officials intervened and assured them of a resolution to their grievances, some villages eventually cast their votes.

Political tensions also simmered, with confrontations reported between Congress and BJP men at polling stations. Allegations of campaigning within polling premises led to heated exchanges in some places.

Zakir Pasha, a person with disabilities, cast his vote using his legs at the forest office polling station in Kagaznagar Mandal.

Malpractice allegations

Medak and Zaheerabad constituencies witnessed a flurry of political activity as voters queued up at polling centres to exercise their franchise.

However, amidst the democratic process, incidents of alleged malpractice surfaced. Reports of mandal-level leaders purportedly distributing money along with polling slips surfaced. A video clip that went viral on social media showed a former sarpanch allegedly offering money along with voter slips in Alipur village of Aminpur Mandal.

Off the record, some leaders said that they expect a close contest in the Medak parliamentary constituency and a very narrow margin deciding the fate of the victor.