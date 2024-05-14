Seven districts in Telangana witness rains

HYDERABAD: The skies remained clear on the polling day, except for a few districts, which experienced a downpour. The IMD said that heavy rains were experienced in the districts of Hanamkonda, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Mulugu and Warangal, while hail storms occurred in parts of Medak district. Mahabubabad recorded the highest rainfall of 104.8 mm, followed by Warangal at 104 mm and Jayashankar Bhupalapally at 95.5 mm, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The highest daily maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Jagtial at 41.1°C, while Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3°C in Karwan.

The IMD said that although a weather system over Vidarbha, Marathwada, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu had become less marked, the withdrawal will affect rains in the state till May 17 and a yellow warning has been issued for lightning and thunderstorms with gusty winds of about 30-40 kmph in most districts.

The city will experience light to moderate rains or thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph towards evening or night, whereas the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36°C and 24°C, respectively, for the next 48 hours.