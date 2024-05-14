Telangana: Polling done, parties scour through data to assess winning chances

HYDERABAD: As soon as the polling process ended on Monday evening, leaders of all three major parties — the Congress, BJP and BRS — shifted their focus to assessing the electoral prospects of their respective candidates.

The parties, based on polling trends witnessed throughout the day, have started analysing the chances of winning different seats.

According to sources, all parties started collecting data from the ground level through their respective leaders and activists since the time the polling process started.

The parties reportedly analysed the data on an hourly basis and gave “suggestions” to candidates and leaders concerned about how to attract voters to their side. Each political party is believed to have set up a war room to monitor the polling trends.

After the conclusion of polling, war rooms sought details like approximate polling percentages and gender-wise and caste-wise turnout at each polling booth. Based on this data, experts analysed the winning chances of their respective candidates. In the constituencies where a close fight was expected, parties collected micro-level data to make accurate assessments.

While the Congress and BJP are said to be ahead in analysing the polling trends, highly placed sources said that soon after the completion of polling, the grand old party informed some of its candidates that they were going to win with a certain margin of votes.