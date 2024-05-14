Telangana: Polling in Khammam, Mahabubabad smooth

KHAMMAM: Barring stray incidents, polling ended peacefully in Khammam and a part of Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana on Monday.

According to officials, about 70.76% voter turnout was recorded in Khammam parliament limits till 6 pm and the final polling percentage will be announced by 9 pm as many voters were waiting in queues. Polling in a part of Mahabubabad was 67.93% till 5 pm. Officials said the polling percentage in Kothagudem assembly constituency limits was 64.72%, Yellandu 69.11%, Pinapaka 65.91%, Aswaraopet 76.67%, said Kothagudem collector Priyanka Ala.

Polling ended peacefully in Maoist-affected areas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The polling process was completed by 4 pm and no incidents were reported. Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj monitored bandobast and shifting of EVMs to strong rooms from remote areas. A large number of security forces were deployed in Maoist-affected areas.

Some untoward incidents were reported in the district as some voters threatened to boycott elections. Voters at Lachagudem in Yellandu mandal protested against the lack of drinking water and irrigation facilities.

During the course of polling, a senior assistant, Sri Krishna of Chunchupalli village, died of a heart attack while performing election duty at Nehrunagar in Aswaraopet. EVMs malfunctioned in some places and were replaced.