HYDERABAD: The BJP, which set itself a target of winning at least 10 seats in Telangana, believes that it may emerge victorious in nine constituencies.

A day after votes were cast for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP leadership conducted an informal review of the party’s performance by analysing information collected through booth committees and Shakti Kendras.

Sources said that by assessing the polling trend, the leadership concluded that the BJP was likely to win nine of the 17 seats in Telangana. Sources said that the BJP state leadership is expecting victories in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri, Mahbubnagar, Secunderabad and Zaheerabad. In Bhongir, it’s expecting victory despite a neck-and-neck contest with the Congress, sources said.

Interestingly, the BJP leadership is not confident of victory in any of the three SC reserved constituencies in the state.

The BJP leadership is of the view that “Modi magic” worked in Telangana. The party believes that “silent voting” took place in its favour in most of the constituencies.

The BJP also believes that it successfully consolidated Hindu votes in constituencies with a higher Muslim population. It is also confident that rural women voters voted in its favour.

The party leadership also believes that its vote share increased in constituencies where it has no chance of victory.

BJP spokesperson Sarangula Amarnath told TNIE that people expressed their confidence in the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Polling trends indicate that apart from urban voters, rural voters are inclined towards BJP. One incident which came to my notice is that even the mother of a Congress mandal president voted for the BJP. People did not believe Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s propaganda that BJP will change the constitution.”