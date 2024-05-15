Congress, BJP confident of securing Adilabad, Nizamabad seats

ADILABAD/ NIZAMABAD: A day after the voting process for the Lok Sabha elections ended in Telangana, both the Congress and BJP leaders on Tuesday claimed that their respective candidates are all set to secure seats.

While a few leaders of these parties expressed confidence that they are set to win the seats, the others started celebrating in advance though the people’s verdict will be announced by the Election Commission of India only on June 4. Some even distributed sweets among the cadre and residents.

In Adilabad Lok Sabha segment, the BJP leaders, led by local MLA Payal Shankar, distributed sweets as they were very confident that the electors voted in favour of their candidate G Nagesh. His rival Atram Suguna of the Congress too expressed confidence in securing the seat.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy said that he will emerge winner in the Nizamabad constituency by a margin of over one lakh votes.

Speaking to reporters in Nizamabad, Jeevan claimed that the voters were unhappy with sitting BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind and hence supported him in Monday’s election.

Jeevan, confident that he will be declared the winner on June 4, promised to work hard to ensure that Nizamabad gets smart city status.

Meanwhile, BJP Nizamabad district unit chief Dinesh Kumar Kulachari said that saffron party candidate Dharmapuri Arvind will surely be re-elected as an MP with a huge majority.

Speaking to the media after assessing the polling trends in the segment, he said: “There was an increase in polling percentage as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This indicates that people, cutting across party lines, have voted for BJP.”