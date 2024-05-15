Justice League: Telangana HC upholds 10-yr jail term of youth convicted of murder

Petition challenging cotton seeds legislation dismissed

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Tuesday, dismissed a writ petition challenging the AP Cotton Seeds Regulation Supply Distribution Sale and Fixation of Sale Price Act, 2007.

The Seedsmen Association, represented by its executive director S Jagadeshwar Reddy and another person, contested the validity of Section 5(1)(b) and Section 7 of the Act, along with Rules 27, 28, and 29 of the AP Cotton Seeds Rules, 2007. They argued on constitutional grounds, alleging breaches of separation of powers, arbitrariness and discrimination, particularly over the adjudication and compensation determination process delegated to a committee.

On the opposing side, the Additional Advocate General defended the legislation, saying that it aims to safeguard farmers against crop failures due to inferior quality cotton seeds. The contention was that the district-level committee, which is responsible for evaluating crop losses, involves both seed manufacturers and affected farmers in the inspection and hearing processes. Moreover, it was highlighted that the Act’s provisions ensure the timely resolution of complaints, which is crucial for crops like cotton, and cater to rainfed commercial crops, predominantly cultivated by small and marginal farmers.

The High Court, after considering the arguments presented and referencing judicial precedents, concluded that the transferred adjudicatory functions did not necessitate the same qualifications as traditional courts. Therefore, previous judgments cited by the petitioners were deemed inapplicable. Comparisons with cases involving regulatory commissions under different legislation were irrelevant to the present dispute, it added.

Consequently, the division bench found no merit in the writ petitions and dismissed them.