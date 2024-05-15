People’s verdict to determine future of Telangana politics

HYDERABAD: A day after the votes for the Lok Sabha elections were cast, the talk in political circles across the state was all about the possible outcomes and the impact of the results on state politics.
Before the Lok Sabha election notification, the ruling Congress welcomed three BRS MLAs and two MPs into its fold. The grand old party gave a ticket to a sitting BRS MLA and also to the daughter of another sitting MLA. The Congress expected more defections, but many MLAs decided to wait for the Lok Sabha results before making any move.
Sources suggest that these MLAs are poised to join the Congress if it wins a majority of the 17 seats in the state, but will remain with the pink party if the grand old party does not achieve its target.
The talk in political circles is that if the Congress wins a majority of the seats, the BRS is likely to be the most affected as more MLAs may head towards the Congress. Conversely, if the Congress fails to win a majority of seats and the BJP secures more seats than the grand old party in the state, it would still spell trouble for the BRS as its MLAs would head towards the saffron party.
The BRS leadership is reportedly analysing the situation and is preparing for any eventuality as it expects some key figures to leave the party if it performs poorly in the LS polls. For the BJP, not winning a majority of the seats presents its own set of challenges. A poor showing will build pressure on the saffron party’s state and national leadership to adopt a more aggressive stance in Telangana. The BJP is aiming to cross the double-digit mark in the state. If it is successful in doing so, it could trigger defections from BRS.
If BJP does well in the state but is unable to form the government at the Centre, it will still see defections. A few top leaders might join the Congress if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre.
Worst case scenario
The worst case scenario for the BRS is to not win even a single seat and losing its deposits. If this happens, the BRS leadership will find it extremely difficult to prevent a mass exodus from the party. The BJP, which is working to become the main opposition in the state, could attract BRS leaders, especially second-rung leaders, who are reluctant to join the Congress.
If it fails to win a majority of the seats in the state, the Congress can face problems in keeping its house together, particularly if the BJP forms the government at the Centre. However, if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre despite Congress not winning a majority of the seats in the state, the grand old party would still be positioned well and would attempt to strengthen its grassroots presence by welcoming leaders from the BRS and BJP to weaken these parties.
Local body elections
The upcoming local body elections are expected to further complicate the scenario in the state.
The BRS, if weakened by defections, will struggle to maintain its influence, while the BJP could position itself as the main opposition.
This would be a challenge to the very existence of the BRS in state politics. Should the BJP secure a majority in the Lok Sabha, the BRS might see its second-tier leaders and influencers join the BJP.
While a clear picture will only emerge once the votes are counted, what is certain is that the results will have a long-term impact on Telangana’s political future.
The results would also set the stage for the next Assembly elections.