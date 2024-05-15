People’s verdict to determine future of Telangana politics

HYDERABAD: A day after the votes for the Lok Sabha elections were cast, the talk in political circles across the state was all about the possible outcomes and the impact of the results on state politics.

Before the Lok Sabha election notification, the ruling Congress welcomed three BRS MLAs and two MPs into its fold. The grand old party gave a ticket to a sitting BRS MLA and also to the daughter of another sitting MLA. The Congress expected more defections, but many MLAs decided to wait for the Lok Sabha results before making any move.

Sources suggest that these MLAs are poised to join the Congress if it wins a majority of the 17 seats in the state, but will remain with the pink party if the grand old party does not achieve its target.

The talk in political circles is that if the Congress wins a majority of the seats, the BRS is likely to be the most affected as more MLAs may head towards the Congress. Conversely, if the Congress fails to win a majority of seats and the BJP secures more seats than the grand old party in the state, it would still spell trouble for the BRS as its MLAs would head towards the saffron party.

The BRS leadership is reportedly analysing the situation and is preparing for any eventuality as it expects some key figures to leave the party if it performs poorly in the LS polls. For the BJP, not winning a majority of the seats presents its own set of challenges. A poor showing will build pressure on the saffron party’s state and national leadership to adopt a more aggressive stance in Telangana. The BJP is aiming to cross the double-digit mark in the state. If it is successful in doing so, it could trigger defections from BRS.

If BJP does well in the state but is unable to form the government at the Centre, it will still see defections. A few top leaders might join the Congress if the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre.