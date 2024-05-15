Persistent showers lead to dip in temperature in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Persisting showers have led to a slight dip in maximum temperatures in Telangana. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad reported that a cyclonic circulation lies over west Vidarbha and neighbouring areas at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the state’s highest maximum temperature on Tuesday was 41.10C recorded at Velgatoor in Jagtial, followed by 40.80C in Nizamabad and 40.70C in Karimnagar, while Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Peddapalli recorded 40.30C.

Within the GHMC limits the highest maximum temperature stood at 39.30C at Asifnagar.

Weather forecast

As thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected to persist in Telangana, IMD-Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert in the state till May 18.

On Wednesday, precipitation is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts.

According to the IMD, Hyderabad is likely to receive light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or at night for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 390C and 270C respectively with wind speeds around 6 to 10 kmph, IMD-Hyderabad added.

(Citizens can reach out to 040-21111111 or 9000113667 for GHMC - Disaster Response Force (DRF) for assistance.)