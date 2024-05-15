Telangana: Ponguleti, Bhatti tours spark rumours

HYDERABAD: A day after the polling for Lok Sabha elections concluded, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy headed to Kochi along with a few MLAs on Tuesday. Interestingly, BRS leader and former Tandur MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy was also spotted travelling on the same flight, leading to speculations in political circles.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit to IT Minister D Sridhar Babu’s native Dhanwada village in the Manthani constituency to take part in the third-anniversary celebrations of the installation of a temple deity also became a topic of discussion on social media. A few Congress MLAs also attended the event, adding grist to the rumour mill among netizens.

According to social media rumours, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was holding a ‘special camp’ for MLAs. Rumours suggest that there are different ‘camps’ within the Congress.

Those close to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the minister’s trip to god’s own country along with some MLAs was for recreation purposes after several days of hectic electioneering in the heat and dust for Lok Sabha elections.

Sources close to Sridhar Babu also clarified that Bhatti Vikramarka was invited to participate in temple celebrations and there was nothing more than that.