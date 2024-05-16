Another mule account accused held in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) arrested another accused who was reportedly part of an organised gang that lured residents of Bhainsa and neighbouring villagers to open 125 mule accounts for fraudulent transactions.

The accused, Kesara Keshava Reddy alias Maha, is a native of Khammam residing in Bengaluru. The police seized two laptops, seven mobile phones, seven SIM cards, 10 bank passbooks and 19 debit cards from him.

Two weeks ago, the TSCSB arrested three accused — Pranay Shinde, Naveen Vanikar and Laxman Arugula.

According to the TSCSB, Kesava Reddy came into contact with some persons who were indulging in online cricket betting through social media platforms in February 2023. They promised him a commission of 30% if he was able to provide them with mule bank accounts for online betting transactions.

Offered Rs 5K to villagers

Subsequently, Kesava got in touch with Pranay Shinde, who is already arrested, and his associates to open 125 mule accounts of villagers.

After opening the bank accounts, the accused took the net banking credentials, ATM cards and chequebooks from them. In return, they paid the villagers Rs 5,000 per account. Kesava Reddy then enabled players to take part in online betting games and deposit money in these mule accounts.

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain various other national and international links in the case,” TSCSB director Shikha Goel said in a press release.

Accounts used for online betting

