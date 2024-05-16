BRS, Congress in war of words over paddy procurement in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Now that the polling process in the Lok Sabha elections has ended in Telangana, the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS are criticising each other over paddy procurement and other issues related to agriculture.

Even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was conducting a review on agriculture situation in the state, the BRS staged protests on national highways over alleged delay in the procurement of paddy.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao wasted no time in criticising the Congress government for its unfulfilled promises.

He questioned the Congress government as to why it has not fulfilled its promise to waive crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

While alleging that there are irregularities in procurement process, he found fault with the Congress government for deducting three kilos from every quintal in the name of wastage.

He also lambasted the state government over the alleged delay in procurement of paddy, leading to farmers’ produce being exposed to untimely rains.

The BRS social media teams too have been reportedly accusing the Congress government of conspiring to provide bonus only to farmers who are producing superfine variety of crops.

The Congress leaders,on their party, have vehemently denied these allegations, labelling them as baseless and misleading.

A senior Congress leader clarified that the chief minister had promised to offer remunerative prices for various crops to tackle issues like price disparity. He argued that the BRS has distorted these statements to further their narrative.

He also underscored the CM’s announcement to focus on agricultural issues long before Rama Rao started targeting the Congress.

With paddy procurement becoming a major issue, both the Congress and BRS are likely to further intensify their war of words in the coming days.