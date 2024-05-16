BRS to protest against Telangana government’s ‘anti-ryot’ stand

HYDERABAD: BRS president and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called upon the party cadre to stage protests against the anti-farmer attitude of the state government in all Assembly segments on Thursday.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the BRS chief said that the state government’s latest decision to pay a Rs 500 bonus to only those farmers who produce sanna biyyam (superfine rice) was nothing but hoodwinking the ryots.

Stating that the Congress did not specify that point in the assurances mentioned in its poll manifesto, Rao said that around 90 per cent of farmers in the state cultivate only doddu biyyam (coarse rice).

After the elections, the state government changed its stand and is trying to hoodwink the people, he alleged. He also pointed out that the state government did not distribute Rythu Bharosa amounts among the farmers. “The BRS activists should fight on behalf of farmers,” Rao said.

He also alleged that the state government was not procuring paddy brought to the purchasing centres.

Cong govt ignoring farmers issues: KTR

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the state government of ignoring farmers’ issues.

“The Congress government is focusing only on politics. It is ignoring the farmers and their issues. It is neglecting paddy procurement.”

“Farmers are protesting against the irregularities in procurement of paddy. If the government continues to neglect farmers, the BRS will stage statewide protests,” he said.

Referring to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC byelection scheduled to be held on May 27, he said: “The BRS won this seat on four occasions in the past. We are confident that in this election too, BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy will secure this seat with a huge majority. His victory will give strength to KCR.”