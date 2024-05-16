CM Revanth Reddy blaming Energy Department staff to cover up his mistakes: BRS

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Wednesday found fault with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for casting aspersions on junior employees of the Energy department over the power outage issue.

“Revanth Reddy is making baseless, unlawful and unethical accusations against junior employees of the electricity department, thereby degrading their self-respect and shamelessly covering up his own incompetence,” alleged BRS leader Dasoju Sravan.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Sravan said: “Helpers, linemen and junior employees in the electricity department come from socially disadvantaged backgrounds. It is a social crime for a senior government head like Revanth Reddy to discriminate against and look down upon junior employees. I request Revanth Reddy to retract his baseless remarks and apologise to the junior employees.”

Former finance minister T Harish Rao alleged that the CM was not accepting his failures but blaming to junior employees. “The CM also blamed me for power cuts. He is under an illusion that everyone will hatch conspiracies like him,” he said.