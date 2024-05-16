Congress names in-charges for graduates MLC bypoll in Telangana

HYDERABAD: As the polling process for the Lok Sabha elections concluded in the state, the Congress shifted its focus to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC byelection, which is scheduled to be held on May 27.

Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has appointed in-charges for 38 Assembly constituencies that fall under Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency. The CM appointed sitting MLAs and leaders who contested unsuccessfully in the elections as in-charges. The party also set up a war room to chalk out strategies to ensure the victory of its candidate Chinthapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna. “The CM has already held meetings with the stakeholders in the segment. He will also be campaigning for Teenmar Mallanna,” a Congress party leader said.

It may be mentioned here that Teenmar Mallanna had contested unsuccessfully from the same graduates constituency.

Bypoll to this segment was necessitated by the resignation of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy after his election to the Assembly from the Jangaon constituency in the 2023 elections.