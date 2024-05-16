Harassment charges against Kamareddy DMHO probed

KAMAREDDY: The additional director of Medical, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Amar Singh, on Wednesday, conducted an inquiry into the alleged sexual harassment of female medical officers and subsequent derogatory remarks made by Kamareddy DMHO Laxman Singh.

Sources said that the medical officers have been protesting against the DMHO for several months and even submitted a memorandum to the district collector and senior officials.

Recently, the DMHO allegedly made derogatory comments about the medical officers, escalating the situation and prompting higher officials to initiate an inquiry.

Dr Amar commenced the inquiry at the DMHO office at 10 am, questioning medical officers and collecting their responses. The inquiry lasted for around five hours. Dr Laxman also provided his explanation regarding the allegations.

Meanwhile, Kamareddy MLA KV Ramana Reddy visited the DMHO office and advised the medical officers to document their complaints in writing to ensure officials are aware of the situation. He suggested that they submit the report to higher officials.