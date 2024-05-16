KTR’s survey predicts seven seats for BRS in Telangana, one for Congress

HYDERABAD: A post-poll “special” survey commissioned by BRS working president KT Rama Rao has predicted that the pink party will secure as many as seven Lok Sabha seats and just one seat for the Congress.

In an informal chat with the reporters here on Wednesday, he said: “I have also conducted a special survey. According to this survey report, all the silent voters supported the BRS in the Lok Sabha elections. We are going to win seven seats while the Congress will be restricted to ust one seat — Nalgonda.”

“The Congress candidates have spent huge amount of money in this elections. But it is not going to help them,” he said and added that “Though I won as an MLA from Sircilla five times, I have not given even a single rupee as bribe to the voters”.

The BRS leader also mentioned the seven segments that his party, according to the survey report, is sure of winning.

“We will definitely win in Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, Khammam, Medak and Chevella. In Peddapalli, Adilabad and Nizamabad, the main contest was between the BRS and BJP,” he said.

Rama Rao also criticised the Congress’ selection of candidates.

“Does Suneetha Mahender Reddy have anything to do with Malkajgiri? Congress fielded her from Malkajgiri. It also gave a ticket to an unknown person (Velichala Rajeswara Rao) to take on (BJP’s) Bandi Sanjay. In Nagarkurnool, candidates of other parties are no match to our candidate RS Praveen Kumar. After announcement of Praveen Kumar’s name, the equations completely changed,” he said.

“In Khammam, the Kamma community will ensure our candidate Nama Nageshwar Rao’s victory,” he added.