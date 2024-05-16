‘MCC heist’: Plotter ends life, 2 cops suspended in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A youth who meticulously planned a heist of Rs 25 lakh, with the help of his friends in police during the election period, ended his life, cops said.

Ranjith, who came to know that his cousin was arranging transportation of money, informed his relative Krishna, a head constable and Srikanth, a constable. The trio then hatched a plan to intercept the vehicle carrying the cash while the election code was in force and split the money among themselves.

As per the plan, they seized the cash on May 11. However, they neither reported the seizure nor informed their seniors. To their misfortune, an eyewitness alerted the police the same day. “A civilian alerted me that some cops in my police station were involved in the case and had misused their positions,” Keesara inspector A Venkataiah told TNIE.

“When Ranjith learnt that his cousin was illegally transporting money through two persons, he told the two cops,” the inspector said.

Following an investigation, the police seiz ed the cash from the trio. “We deposited the cash in the grievance cell and alerted the Income Tax department,” a senior official said.

The inquiry report was submitted to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi who then issued suspension orders to the two cops.

Meanwhile, Ranjith allegedly died by suicide on May 12. His mother lodged a complaint with the Medipally police.

The police said that though Ranjith held a degree, he was unable to secure a proper job. “He was worried that if he was exposed, the bar where he was working would fire him,” the police said.