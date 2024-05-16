Post LS poll verdict, new political chapter will be scripted in Telangana: BJP state chief Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that there was a silent wave in favour of the BJP during the Telangana phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP state president G Kishan Reddy said that a new political chapter will begin in Telangana after the people’s verdict is announced on June 4.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy exuded confidence that the BJP would emerge as an alternative force in Telangana.

He said that the BRS, which became irrelevant in the state, would disappear after the Lok Sabha results are announced.

Kishan, who sought re-election from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment, alleged that both the Congress and BRS failed to fulfil the promises made to the people of Telangana.

Instead of focusing on the state’s development and future of the people, both the BRS and Congress are practising vote bank politics, he alleged.

The BJP leader said that the state will soon face a financial crisis.

“The state government implemented only one scheme -- free travel for women in RTC buses. The government should reimburse the amount to RTC every month under this scheme,” he said.