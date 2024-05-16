Telangana CM directs officials to prepare to take over buildings allotted to Andhra Pradesh

HYDERABAD: With the state set to celebrate 10 years of its formation on June 2, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report on pending issues related to the distribution of assets and debts between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth also directed the authorities to prepare for taking over buildings like the Lakeview Guesthouse that was allocated to AP since Hyderabad will no longer be the common capital after June 2, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The officials were asked to include details of all matters over which the two states have reached consensus.

With the Lok Sabha election process ending in the state, Revanth turned his focus on governance. On Wednesday, the chief minister, along with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, held a meeting with officials of various departments. Enquiring from the officials about the grain procurement process, Revanth directed them to take steps to ensure farmers do not face any trouble.

During the discussion on pending issues between the two states, officials informed the CM that division of organisations and corporations mentioned in Schedules 9 and 10 of AP Reorganisation Act has not yet been completed. He was told that there was no consensus between the two states on many issues. The dues of the power companies remain uncleared, officials said.

Responding to this, Revanth asked the officials about the efforts made so far to build consensus on pending issues. The action plan to be adopted to do so was discussed.

The CM also directed officials to focus on issues like transfers of employees that can be resolved amicably. He told them to protect the interests of Telangana in all pending matters.

Cabinet to meet on Saturday

The chief minister has decided to hold a Cabinet meeting on May 18 where pending bifurcation issues will be discussed.

Apart from this, farm loan waiver, procurement of grain and next kharif crop will be discussed.

Chief minister reiterates commitment of his government to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh by August 15, directs officials to make necessary arrangements for that purpose