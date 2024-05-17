45-day-old infant operated for vaginal atresia in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A rare five-hour long surgery for vaginal atresia was performed on a 45-day old infant at the Medicover Woman and Child Hospitals on Thursday.

The infant was brought to the hospital with symptoms of abdominal swelling and vomiting persisting for four days. Preliminary reports revealed that the baby had only one opening between her legs instead of a vaginal opening, along with an abnormal position of the anus.

Further tests revealed issues with the urinary system, including problems with the tubes connecting the kidneys to the bladder, leading to kidney swelling and urinary tract issues.

Dr Madhu Mohan Reddy, senior paediatric surgeon at the hospital and his team devised a comprehensive treatment plan to address these complex issues in the infant.

The infant underwent a thorough examination of the bladder using a small camera (cystoscopy), followed by a surgical procedure called laparotomy under anaesthesia. During this surgery, vaginal reconstruction was done and accumulation of fluid in vagina was drained. The surgery, which lasted for five hours, was completed successfully without any complications.

The surgery was performed by Neonatal & Pediatric Department Head Dr Ravindra Reddy, senior paediatric surgeon Dr Madhu Mohan Reddy, and other specialists.