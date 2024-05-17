Agri officer caught while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The ACB, on Thursday, caught an agricultural officer from Narsapur mandal in Medak, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 and subsequently arrested him.

According to officials, the accused, B Anil Kumar, had demanded the bribe from one Vanga Naren of Nizamabad, the complainant, to process the application for the issuance of a trade licence.

Back to original job: CV Anand

Taking to X, ACB Director General CV Anand, on Thursday, said, “Lot of staff and officers of ACB were on election duty. They’ve come back now to do their original job.”