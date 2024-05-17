BRS keeps up the pressure with protests against ‘anti-farmer govt’

HYDERABAD: Responding to the call given by BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, party cadre and leaders staged protests across the state against the “anti-farmer” attitude of the state government. However, several top leaders of the party, including former MLAs, skipped the protest programmes.

BRS leaders Gangula Kamalakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other local leaders participated in the protests in their respective districts.

The BRS leaders demanded that the government provide Rs 500 bonus to all the paddy farmers, irrespective of the variety of the paddy they produced. They also urged the government to purchase Rabi paddy on a war-footing and implement the crop loan waiver schemed as assured by the Congress in its poll manifesto.

The BRS leaders and cadre, along with local body representatives, also staged a protest in several Assembly constituencies in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

In Nizamabad, a protest was staged at the old district collector’s office grounds. ZP chairman D Vital Rao and Nizamabad Mayor Dandu Nithu Kiran were present on the occasion.