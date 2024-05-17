DGC returns Rs 5.93 crore seized cash in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad District Grievance Committee (DGC) released over Rs 5.93 crore cash seized when the model code of conduct (MCC) was in force during the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Hyderabad District Electoral Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, the DGC returned this money after looking into 192 complaints referred to it.

In Hyderabad district, around 201 cases with regard to Rs 8.48 crore “unsubstantiated” cash seized from people who were carrying more than Rs 50,000 were referred to the DGC.

With regard to the remaining seized cash of over Rs 1.88 crore, six cases have been referred to the Income Tax and Commercial Tax departments. In three other cases, Rs 66,49,000 cash has been seized by the Income Tax department, he said.

Similarly, around 11 cases related to cash seizures during Secunderabad Assembly Cantonment bypoll were referred to the DGC, which released cash and other items worth Rs 26.03 lakh.