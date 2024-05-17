Heavy downpour exposes lapses in traffic management in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the city leading to traffic congestion and road damage on Thursday. The downpour, which lasted several hours, doubled the travel time for many commuters.
Traffic congestions were reported at Nana Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Aramgarh, Manikonda, Raidurg, Hitec City corridor, Narsingi, Nanakramguda, Biodiversity junction, IKEA circle, Jubilee Hills check post, PVNR flyover, Masab Tank, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Punjagutta, PVNR Marg, Tank Bund, Bansilalpet, Kavadiguda, Musheerabad, Narayanguda and most parts of Secunderabad till Uppal.
Commuters crossing through flooded streets, where water levels had risen to several centimetres, faced many difficulties. As drivers halted their vehicles on the road to navigate through the waterlogged areas, traffic congestion increased. Despite efforts by traffic cops to manage the situation, stranded vehicles remained unattended, adding to the gridlock. The situation was further compounded by damaged roads near the gate adjoining Wellington Road and AOC Main Road.
A police officer said, “The area from the gate towards JBS falls under Maredpally jurisdiction, while the area from the gate is under Karkhana police station limits. This area’s land is owned by the Army, and any repairs required will be undertaken by the Cantonment Board.”
Unrepaired roads and potholes on the road slowed down traffic, prompting many commuters to seek alternative routes. An auto-rickshaw driver, P Chiranjeevi, said that the traffic at the gate gets worse during the rains and the damaged road stretch is always unnoticed. While the DRF tries to help the commuters, traffic police are hardly seen at this gate.
Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that half the Maredpally police and the traffic police were assigned to work at the main road for the security of the teams passing through Secunderabad for the IPL match at the Uppal stadium.