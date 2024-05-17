Justice league: CWD directed to return child to adoptive parents

HC rejects municipal chief’s plea against no-trust motion

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court declined to intervene in a notice issued by the Kamareddy District Collector on April 27, calling for a meeting of motion of no confidence against Yellareddy municipal chairman Kudumula Satyanarayana. Justice Bhaskar Reddy was hearing a writ petition filed by Satyanarayana, challenging the legality of the notice.

Contending that the notice was illegal, arbitrary and ultra vires, Satyanarayana alleged abuse of power and dereliction of duties by the district collector. He sought the court’s intervention to halt the proposed motion of no confidence and protect his rights as the petitioner. After hearing the petitioner’s contentions, the court said that the notices were issued in accordance with the established procedures and legal provisions. Consequently, Justice Bhaskar Reddy permitted the motion of no confidence to proceed as scheduled on May 18, rejecting the petitioner’s plea to halt the proceedings.