Land dispute: Actor Jr NTR approaches Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: Actor Jr NTR has approached the High Court in a petition concerning a land dispute involving 681 square yards of the Jubilee Hills Housing Society. The dispute revolves around a property that the actor claims to have purchased from one Sunku Gita in 2003, obtaining all necessary permissions in accordance with the law and commencing construction of a house on the land in 2007.

However, several banks, including SBI, Oriental Commerce, IndusInd, and Bank of Baroda, approached the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) stating that they had mortgaged the same land and secured loans against it as far back as 1996. Under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, the banks pursued their claim in the DRT, which subsequently ruled in their favour after conducting an investigation.