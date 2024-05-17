Pollution dips during polls in Hyderabad, to rise after rains

HYDERABAD: Data obtained from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) showed a dip in PM 2.5 and 10 levels in Hyderabad on Sunday and Monday. Officials said this dip could be attributed to the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 13, which led to many vehicles going out of the city to other places including AP. However, the effects of pollution are likely to intensify as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday.

Pointing out that heavy rainfall creates more potholes, Dr WG Prasanna Kumar, senior social scientist at TSPCB, told TNIE that potholes reduce the speed of vehicles, leading to idle burning of fuel. “When the air is humid, the pollutants do not disperse and remain above the roads,” he added.

Data from the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in the city showed that PM 2.5 concentrations fell to 21 µg/m3 on Sunday, compared to 45 µg/m3 on Saturday.