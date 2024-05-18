BRS leaders meet Kavitha, say she is confident of being proven innocent

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders RS Praveen Kumar and Balka Suman on Friday said that party MLC K Kavitha was “very confident” that she would be exonerated of all charges and come out clean in the Delhi liquor scam.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Kavitha in Tihar jail in Delhi, Praveen Kumar said that Kavitha was very confident that she would be proved innocent. He wondered how Kavitha was arrested by the CBI without giving notices to her advocate.

Praveen Kumar, quoting Kavitha, said that the investigation officials were exerting pressure on her to name others in the case. He pointed out that no money was found in the case and there was no question of `100 crore scam. “The PMLA would be applicable only to terrorists and drug traffickers,” Praveen Kumar said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, BRS leader G Devi Prasad and others found fault with the state government for caning teachers, who were on election duty in Narayankhed. Devi Prasad alleged that the government was also registering cases against those who questioned it on social media.