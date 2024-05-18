DCA busts racket selling fake allopathic drug powder in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) busted a counterfeit medicine racket in Ghatkesar. Counterfeit allopathic drug powder was being sold as ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of diabetes and stocks worth Rs 1.5 lakh were seized.

According to the authorities, tests revealed that the claimed ayurvedic medicines contained allopathic anti-diabetic drugs such as metformin, glimepiride, and gliclazide. The officials seized a total of 52 packets, each weighing 100 grams and labelled as ‘sugar,’ containing a light green coloured powder.

In three separate raids, the officials seized two overpriced medicines being sold at Narsampet and Godavarikhani and a medical shop in Jadcherla, for selling a syrup with a misleading claim, and arrested a quack in Nizampet, Medak, with stocks worth Rs 70,000.

The two overpriced medicines seized were zenbact ointment (mupirocin ointment) at Narsampet and thymeen injection (thiamine injection) at Godavarikhani. While Rs 21.37 extra was being charged for an ointment by the accused against the MRP of Rs 113.6, an excess amount of Rs 49.39 was being charged on the injection against the MRP of Rs 50.60.

In Medak, Edla Hari Krishna was running a clinic named Padmavathi Care and First Aid Clinic, claiming himself to be a medical practitioner without proper qualification. A total of 40 varieties of medicines were seized from him, including antibiotics, anti-diabetics, and anti-hypertensives.