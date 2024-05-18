NHRC Chairperson highlights misuse of reservation benefits by the privileged

HYDERABAD: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday said that the benefits of reservation are being “usurped” by those who have climbed up the social ladder and are adequately represented in services.

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the second Convocation ceremony of the Kautilya School of Public Policy at GITAM (Deemed to be) University, he said, “By affirmative action, we have to provide the benefit of reservation to those still deprived of it to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.”

A total of 25 students received their Master of Public Policy degrees, along with merit medals for the toppers. Pranitha Pullamaraju secured the President’s Gold Medal for the First Ranker. The Chief Guest urged the graduates to uphold integrity, empathy and ethical leadership principles as they embark on their new journey.

Referring to the Constitution as a “monumental” document, the former Supreme Court Judge said that it is our past, present, and future. The role of the “living” constitutional framework and the judiciary in public policy-making mainly affects the rights discourse by widening the scope and ambit, he added.

Justice Mishra said that the Sanatana Dharma has assimilated Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Islam, Sikhism and Parsi cultures, making it the nation’s strength. One has the freedom to profess the religion of their choice and the autonomy of minorities and linguistic groups is safeguarded by the Constitution, he added.

Justice Mishra noted that the concentration of wealth in a few hands is causing a “brooding sense of injustice” that may have international implications.

Asserting that business must be human-centric, he advocated that the gains of globalisation must include marginalised sectors.

Stating that challenges will remain, the former Supreme Court judge urged students to adopt a balanced approach that remains true to India’s traditions, societal goals, international commitments and future needs.