SC stays Telangana HC order nullifying Vithal’s election to Council

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC Dande Vithal, whose election to the Council was nullified by the Telangana High Court recently, found relief from the Supreme Court which stayed the HC orders on Friday.

Vithal was elected to the Council from the Local Authorities Constituency of Adilabad in 2022. However, Congress candidate P Rajeshwar Reddy approached the high court stating that he did not withdraw his nomination and some persons forged his signature and submitted the withdrawal form.

Following this, the high court nullified Vithal’s election. However, the BRS MLC said that he had nothing to do with the withdrawal of the nomination of the Congress candidate.

It may be recalled that the officials received nominations for the MLC seat till November 23, 2021. The election notification was issued on November 16, 2021. Apart from Vithal, Rajeshwar Reddy, P Pushparani and 30 Independents filed their papers.

However, at the last minute, a Congress leader from Nirmal submitted the withdrawal form on behalf of Rajeshwar Reddy and the election officials declared that Rajeshwar Reddy was not in the fray, which led to a controversy. Though Rajeshwar Reddy sought the intervention of the high cour, along with stay orders on the conduct of the election, the court turned down the plea.

Alleged Forgery reason for case

