Telangana cabinet to discuss funds for crop loan waiver on May 18

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet, which will meet here on Saturday, is expected to discuss several crucial issues, including mobilisation of funds for the crop loan waiver and the future course of action with regard to the damaged Medigadda barrage.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the pending issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already instructed the officials to initiate the process of taking back the buildings like Lake View Guest House, which were allotted to Andhra in Hyderabad. Hyderabad will no longer be a common capital after June 2. So the government wants to take back its assets from Andhra and utilise them.

The chief minister has already announced that crop loans would be waived by August 15. The Congress has promised a waiver of crop loans up to `2 lakh per farmer. The government, which needs `30,000 to `40,000 crore for the crop loan waiver, is planning to float a corporation and raise loans to keep its election promise. The modalities for the crop loan waiver might figure in the Cabinet’s agenda.