Telangana Congress leaders descend on Rae Bareli to campaign for Rahul Gandhi

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana phase of the Lok Sabha elections ending, a swarm of Congress leaders from the state have landed in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli to campaign for former AICC president Rahul Gandhi.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is also planning to campaign for Rahul in Rae Bareli.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya, alias Seethakka, confirmed that she was in Rae Bareli campaigning. She said that the Congress leaders are campaigning with the slogan ‘Ab Ki Baar, 5 lakh Paar’.

“Rahul Gandhi is going around the country to lead the party to victory. He even came for my election, and campaigned in Adilabad where I was in-charge. As I have some time, I am here to campaign for Rahul Gandhi, I would be happy if he gets some 100 or 1,000 extra votes with my campaign,” Seethakka told TNIE over phone from Rae Bareli.

She said that she would be moving to Amethi to campaign after her four-day campaign in Rae Bareli ends.

She is not the only leader from Telangana Congress campaigning for Rahul Gandhi. Several others like V Hanumantha Rao, Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha candidate Mallu Ravi, MLAs Vamshikrishna and Rajeshwara Rao and Gadwal ZP chairperson Saritha have camped in Uttar Pradesh.

They said that they see a possible wave for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Development is our agenda. People strongly believe that something good will happen to them if Rahul Gandhi is their MP, as Rae Bareli got NTPC, a top-class medical facility among several other developmental activities,” said Hanumantha Rao. He has been canvassing in Rae Bareli from May 14, and pledged that he would continue till the last day of campaigning.