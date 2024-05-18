Telangana CS tells district collectors to monitor repairs to schools

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday held a videoconference with district collectors and reviewed the progress of works taken up under Amma Adarsha Paatasaala, stitching of school uniforms and issues relating to procurement of paddy.

While complimenting the collectors for the steady progress of Amma Adarsha Paatasaala works, the chief secretary underscored the need to complete them before schools reopen on June 12.

She also asked the collectors to ensure that every child is given notebooks, textbooks and a pair of school uniforms the day the schools reopen. She also asked them to monitor all minor repair works like electrification, toilets, drinking water, painting and furniture.

On paddy procurement, the chief secretary asked the collectors to ensure that lifting of paddy is expedited and the remaining crop is procured at the earliest. Collectors should explore ways for fast movement of paddy from procurement centres to mills, she said.

Santhi Kumari appreciated some district collectors for their quick response in handling the rain-soaked paddy and drying it and asked other collectors to emulate them and ensure that no farmer faces losses.

Principal Secretary Revenue Navin Mittal, Civil Supplies commissioner DS Chowhan, Principal Secretary PR&RD Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary, Education B Venkatesham, CDMA Divya, commissioner PR&RD Anitha Ramachandran and other officials attended the videoconference.