Telangana HC rejects Harish’s plea questioning allotment of land to film industry

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by former minister T Harish Rao seeking to invalidate two GOs issued by the government of undivided Andhra Pradesh related to allotment of land for film industry infrastructure.

In his petition, Harish Rao challenged GO 744, dated December 26, 2008, and GO 335, dated August 21, 2001, issued by the General Administration (I&PR) Department. He argued that these orders, which facilitated the allotment of five acres of land in Shaikpet village to Anand Cine Services, were arbitrary, unreasonable, and violated the AP (Telangana Area) State Lands and Land Revenue Rules, 1975, and Article 14 of the Constitution. Additionally, Harish sought an investigation into the land allotment process and accountability for any malpractices.

GO 335 directed the AP State Film, TV & Theatre Development Corporation Limited (APSFTDC) to allot the land at a nominal rate of Rs 8,500 per acre for constructing facilities for film and TV industry professionals. This order was initially halted by a letter in 2002 but later reinstated by GO 744 in 2008, directing APSFTDC to execute the sale deed in favour of Anand Cine Services.