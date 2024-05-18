Two held for rape, murder of 50-yr-old teacher in Telangana

MULUGU: Tadvai police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly raping and murdering a woman Anganwadi teacher, R Sujatha, in Mulugu on Wednesday.

The accused, A Ramaiah (45) and P Japaiah (42), residents of Roheer village were apprehended and the police seized a two-wheeler, a gold ornament and a bank passbook belonging to Sujatha.

Mulugu DSP N Ravinder disclosed that Tadvai Inspector Shankar and his team were conducting a vehicle check at Katapur crossroad. The accused, Ramaiah and Japaiah, attempted to flee upon seeing the police. Tadvai SI N Srikanth Reddy stopped them and found Sujatha’s gold ornament, handbag, and bank passbook.

Sujatha, after finishing her duty in Katapur village, was waiting at a bus stand when Ramaiah, an acquaintance, offered her a ride home to Chinaboinapally village.

However, Sujatha did not know that Ramaiah had already dropped Japaiah at Nella Orre (a stream). After picking up Sujatha, Ramaiah and Japaiah took her to the forest, where they raped and murdered her by suffocation.

After confirming her death, they stole the gold ornament and her bank passbook, threw her mobile phone into the stream, and her handbag into the forest. They then headed back to Roheer village, said the DSP. Tadvai Inspector V Shankar and SI N Srikanth Reddy collected evidence from CCTV footage, leading to their arrest, the DSP added.