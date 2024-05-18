Votes not yet counted, but berth pangs begin in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Though there is still over a fortnight left for the votes cast for the Lok Sabha elections to be counted, supporters of some candidates in Telangana are expressing confidence that their leaders would not only win, but also bag a berth in the Union Cabinet.

With votes in four of the seven phases of elections now cast, both the NDA and INDIA blocs are claiming that they are ahead and would form the government at the Centre. In the state, candidates fielded by the Congress and BJP are confident of victory, despite the neck-to-neck contest in most seats, and are fancying their chances of making it to the Union Cabinet.

Among the many leaders who have a realistic chance of a Cabinet berth is BJP state president and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy. Kishan, a minister in the outgoing government, is a very senior leader and a close follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has also been active in the BJP in various positions for the past three decades. Along with Kishan, sitting MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind will also be the front-runners for a Union Cabinet berth provided they win the elections and the NDA retains power.

However, since both Sanjay and Arvind hail from the same community, Munnuru Kapu, it’s highly unlikely that the BJP leadership will pick both for a Cabinet berth. Incidentally, Sanjay served as BJP state president and is currently the party’s national general secretary.

Other BJP leaders who could be considered by the BJP leadership, provided the NDA retains power, are DK Aruna and Eatala Rajender, both former ministers at the state level. Aruna and Rajender have been fielded by the BJP from Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seats.