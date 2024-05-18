Woman’s last rites delayed for two days as children fight over her assets in Telangana

SURYAPET: A man kept his mother’s body in a freezer for two days without performing the last rites, insisting that his three sisters should also equally contribute to the funeral expenses. He refused to proceed with the cremation unless this condition was met.

It was only after the village elders intervened on Friday and told the man, Saidi Reddy, that he should bear the funeral costs that he eventually agreed, and the cremation was done.

The incident occured in Neredcherla mandal of Suryapet district.

Earlier, Saidi and his three sisters decided not to move the body of their mother, Lakshmamma, who died of natural causes, from the ambulance for cremation as long as her assets were not divided.

Out of the Rs 21 lakh that Lakshmamma had, Rs 6 lakh were spent on medical expenses, and the remaining Rs 15 lakh was taken by the son. Later, 20 tolas (233.2 grams) of gold were shared equally among the three daughters.