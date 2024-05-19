Double glory for Andhra Pradesh while Telangana takes 3rd spot in TS EAPCET

HYDERABAD: Students from Andhra Pradesh bagged the first two positions in both the engineering and Agriculture and Pharmacy (A&P) streams, while Telangana had to settle for the third rank in the TS EAPCET-2024, the results of which were declared by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) here on Saturday.

The A&P stream examination was conducted on May 7 and May 8, whereas the engineering exam was conducted from May 9 to May 11.

A total of 3,55,182 candidates including both engineering and A&P from the Telugu states had registered for the examination which was conducted at 21 test zones with 165 centres — 134 in Telangana and 31 in AP.

For the engineering stream, a total of 2,54,750 candidates — 2,05,687 from Telangana and 49,063 from Andhra Pradesh —- had registered, out of which 2,40,618 attended the examination and 1,80,424 candidates qualified. The qualification percentage in this category was 74.98%, witnessing a drop of around 6% compared to 2023, which was 80.33%.

The Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream had a registration of 1,00,432 candidates — 88,080 from Telangana and 12,352 from AP — out of which 91,633 candidates attended and 82,163 qualified, achieving a qualification rate of 89.66% up from 86.31% in 2023.

S Jyothiraditya from AP stood first in Engineering, G Lekha Harsha from AP secured second rank, while Rishi Shekhar Shukla from Telangana was the third rank holder.

In the A&P stream, Aloor Praneetha from Andhra Pradesh topped while N Radha Krishna from the neighbouring state and Gaddam Shri Varshini from Telangana secured the second and third ranks, respectively.