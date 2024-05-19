Fake certificate racket busted, three arrested in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Maheshwaram Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Chaitanyapuri police, busted a fake certificate racket and arrested three persons on Saturday.

The prime accused, Mohammad Abrar Hussain, 45, a consultant by profession, allegedly masterminded the fraud to make easy money. According to the police, Hussain, in collusion with Ram Singh of Uttar Pradesh, started supplying fake certificates to students aspiring to go abroad. He sold fake certificates of various universities for prices ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 each.

During the operation, the police seized counterfeit certificates in the name of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar University, Bihar, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi.

The other two arrested persons are Syed Isnain Mohammed (28), a cashier in a cafe, and Ram Singh, who provided contacts of clients and helped in selling fake certificates.

Four of the customers of Mohammad Abrar Hussain were identified as Sachi Patel from Gujarat, Rahul Sood from Delhi, and Ashwaq and Haifa from Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad.